India's Oxygen Express arrives in Bangladesh

Indian railways' Oxygen Express entered Bangladesh with 200 MT of liquid medical oxygen on Saturday night as the country's Covid-19 daily-death toll remained close to 200, reports UNB.

Set out from Jamshedpur-Tatanagar in India's Jharkhand state at 10:00am, the train reached Bangladesh through Benapole around 10:00pm on Saturday, sources at Bangladesh Railway told UNB.

