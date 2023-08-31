No graves where these families can offer prayers for their loved ones

Since 1977, from the age of four, Bilkis Chowdhury has been carrying a photo of her war hero turned air force officer father.

Deprived of joyful childhood memories with her father, Bilkis cannot even offer prayers or put flowers at her father’s grave, as his body was never found.

For over four decades, Bilkis has been looking for answers, in vain and in agony. Was her father hanged, or was he shot? The perpetrators behind her father’s abrupt disappearance remain elusive, she says, courtesy of BNP founder and country’s first military ruler, Gen Ziaur Rahman.

In 1977, during Zia’s rule, Bilkis’ father fell prey to what is deemed by researchers and historians as the “biggest purge” in the county’s armed forces, that saw freedom fighters turned officers ruthlessly executed without trial and their bodies disposed of without informing their families.