Women at security risk amid mob violence and online attacks

Last year, BM Fahmida Alam contested for the post of secretary for liberation war and democratic movements from the ‘Aparajeyo 71- Oddommo 24’ panel in the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) election.

During the campaign, she was subjected to online attacks. She received threats of ‘gang rape’ and faced abusive remarks such as being labelled “Shahbagi”, “foul-smelling”, and “someone who does not bathe”.

A report published by Dismislab on 17 October last year said that among five high-profile female candidates in the DUCSU election, Fahmida Alam faced the highest level of online hate and harassment.

Speaking to Prothom Alo on 3 January, Fahmida Alam said extremist and reactionary groups use sexually abusive comments online to demoralise outspoken women. During the election, the level of hate and harassment from ideologically opposed groups was so intense that her family became concerned about her safety. Many people even advised her to quit politics.