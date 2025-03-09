Women face discrimination, violence on street, at home

A photograph taken during the anti-discrimination student movement has gone viral on social media Facebook recently. Two women, one wearing burqa and the other wearing T-shirt with pants were standing side by side wielding sticks in their hands in that photo.

Questions such as ‘If questions were not raised during the movement, then why now?’, ‘Why does a woman have to face harassment for ‘not wearing a scarf’ in this time?’, and ‘Why does a harasser gets ‘welcomed’ with garlands?’ are circulating on the social media.

An interview featuring a young woman has gone viral also. She was asked, “What would you like to do if all the men in the world had vanished for 24 hours?” In response the woman had said, “I would have walked on streets at night. I would walk the streets at 3:00 am and see how it feels.”

Every woman in this country can feel how ‘big of a wish’ it is for a woman to want to walk the streets alone at night. Women here have to think about their safety even during the day.

The incidents of suppression, repression, and harassment of women and girl child on streets, in public spaces, on university campuses, in playgrounds, and at home have added to women’s fear. An intolerable and unsafe environment is disrupting women’s usual movement.