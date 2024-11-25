Violence against women: 68pc of accused not arrested

On 9 August, six individuals were accused in the gang rape of two young women in South Keraniganj, near the capital. One of the accused has been arrested. He was identified by local residents and brought to the police station after being detained. The remaining suspects are listed as 'absconding' in the police records.

On 7 September, an elderly woman, 65, was gang-raped in the capital's Suhrawardy Udyan. She had come to Dhaka with a group of women to seek relief funds. At the time of the incident, she was resting in the park.

The accused in this case remain unidentified, and the case has been transferred from Shahbagh Police Station to the Women Support and Investigation Division (commonly known as the Victim Support Centre). As of now, no suspects have been identified, and no arrests have been made.

A case was filed in both incidents under charges of gang rape, in accordance with Section 9(3) of the Women and Children’s Violence Prevention Act of 2000.