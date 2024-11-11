Repression against women, children remains same despite political change

Two young women of 21 and 22 were picked up from Pashchimdi road in South Keraniganj of Dhaka on 9 August and raped. One of them works in a garment factory and the other one works in a beauty parlour.

Held captive in a house, they were gang raped by six people. The beauty parlour worker was able to escape that night while, the other woman was rescued the next morning after the incident was reported to local students.

Meanwhile a 65-year-old woman, after coming to Dhaka along with a few other women to receive relief, became a victim of gang rape on 7 September.

When people called the emergency services at 999 the next day, police personnel from Shabagh police station rescued her from Suhrawardy Udyan as she required medical assistance.

All three of these victims were admitted to the One-stop Crisis Centre (OCC) of Dhaka Medical College Hospital. As of the latest update, the elderly woman's son has taken her home from the OCC. And, the young women are keeping in touch with the police station for the filing of the case.

These are just three examples of the continuing incidents of violence against women and children throughout the country.