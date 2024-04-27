Women and children repression: Where plea of justice falls on deaf ears

An investigation report published on Prothom Alo on 8 March 2018, after analysing 7,864 cases from five tribunals of Dhaka district in the past 15 years, showed that the accused have been convicted only in three per cent of the cases while in 97 per cent of the cases they stayed out of conviction.

Is the picture of women repression cases something different after six years? The report from 25 April highlighted the picture of women repression and trial of cases across the country.

According to police headquarters information, the number of cases filed under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act in 2023 is about 20,000 including 18,941 cases filed with the police stations.

Apart from that, some pictures of women repression can also be found from the one-stop crisis centres (OCCs) at 14 medical college hospitals that are run under the ‘Multi-Sectoral Programme on Violence Against Women (4th phase)’ of the ministry of women and children affairs.