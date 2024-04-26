Violence against women continues unabated

Only when cases are filed regarding incidents of repression against women, do these appear on police records. Police headquarter records say from 2018 to 2023, a total of 16,000 to 22,000 cases were filed. That means, 20,000 cases are filed on average every year.

Only when the incidents of torture are extreme, do these appear in the media. Bangladesh Mahila Parishad collected information on 35 types of violence against women from the newspapers last year. The number of abused women and children was around 3000. In each of the first two months of this year, this number was over 200.

The human rights organisation Ain O Salish Kendra (ASK)'s records show that last year 574 women were victims of rape and another were killed after being raped. And 207 were killed by their husbands. A total of 142 were victims of sexual harassment. And 10 were victims of acid throwing.

Last year 26,797 complaints of women abuse were directly made to the national emergency service number 999.

Women also face harassment and mental torture online. According to records of the Police Cyber Support for Women (PCSW), over 12,000 complaints were lodged over the last 15 months regarding false IDs being opened online, IDs being hacked, deception, harassment over mobile phone and spreading objectionable content.

State minister for women and children affairs Simeen Hossain (Rimi), speaking to Prothom Alo on 18 March, said that he ministry was working on creating awareness on preventing violence against women, women's empowerment and legal assistance. But, she admitted, this was not adequate enough to meet the demand.