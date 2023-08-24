Violence against women: Reluctance in seeking legal remedy 

The brother of a woman who was abused by her husband occasionally contacts this correspondent and shares the suffering of his sister. This correspondent also spoke with the woman, aged 37. Since her marriage in 2020, she has been enduring continuous torture.

This abuse has been inflicted on her sometimes for dowry demands, and other times over trivial issues. In 2021, when she was 9 months pregnant, her child died in the womb due to beatings by her husband. Despite these traumatic experiences, she avoided filing a case due to fear of her family breaking up.

Finally, on 25 July, the police arrived at the woman's residence in the Kachukhet area of the capital after she informed them of the extreme torture she had endured. Subsequently, on 28 July, she filed a case under the Prevention of Women and Child Repression Act at Kafrul Police Station.