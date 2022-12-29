Violence against women: Crimes won’t fall unless perpetrators are tried

Referring to the police headquarters, Prothom Alo reported on Tuesday that the number of cases under the Prevention of Women and Child Repression Act 2000 has increased every year since 2018. Amid two years of widespread Covid infection, the highest number of cases was 39 per cent in 2020 and 36 per cent in 2021. Compared to 2018, cases have increased by 5 per cent in 10 months of this year.

Compared to five years back, an average of 350 more cases are being registered under the Prevention of Violence against Women and Children Act now per month. Online platforms have become a major medium for hateful comments, cheating, sexual harassment and torture. Complaints of online harassment increased by 25 per cent at the end of this year compared to the beginning of the year. The Ministry of Women and Children Affairs perform most of the tasks of creating a social context to prevent violence against women other than legal process. But currently the allocation in this sector is the lowest in the last six years.