Rape, domestic violence dominate in violence against women

The women in our society go through oppression in innumerable ways. A husband poured inflammable substances on a woman who sought divorce. Another woman was beaten and driven out of home for failing to bring money from her father. A girl was raped at a factory she recently joined. In another case, a girl was raped over a feud centering ownership of a piece of land.

Men are responsible for all the aforementioned incidents. This correspondent talked with the victims. All of them wonder why they became victims of such violence.

High Court sources said the number of under trial cases under the women and child repression act exceeded 150,000 in the country. In 99 women and children repression prevention tribunals in 64 districts, as many as 161,218 cases are pending till 30 June this year. 21 per cent of these cases are under trial for five years although the cases with the tribunal are supposed to be disposed of within 180.

During investigations, delay in getting medical certificates and DNA reports (mandatory in rape case), depositions from physicians, investigation officers and witnesses procrastinate the trial process for years.

One can refer to ‘The Second Sex’ by French philosopher Simone de Beauvoir here. She said men consider themselves as superior and women as inferior. In the book written in 1949, Simone explained how women have been shaped into the “other,” second sex – the negative counterpart to man and blamed this perception for all kinds of repression against women.