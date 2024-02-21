Judge tells the victim to decide carefully

The Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-7 was crammed with people even before 10:00 am on Tuesday. The trial started after the judge took seat at around 10:45 am.

A teenage girl was seen sitting with a woman in the veranda in front of the court. The girl was called up by judge Sabera Sultana Khanam at around 11:15 am. The woman with the girl is his elder sister.

Later, it was discerned from the case statement that the teenage girl was raped by an elderly local shopkeeper two years ago. The victim gave birth to a baby girl last year. The accused has been imprisoned for the last two years. In such a context, both the parties want to reach a negotiation.

During the hearing the lawyer of the defendant raised the issue of social recognition of the newborn. Both sides told the court that they are agreed about the marriage.

At that time the judge asked the victim, “Do you want to marry the accused?” But the victim remained silent.