Then again, a woman doesn't necessarily have to be alone to be raped. There have been innumerable incidents when a woman has been raped in front of her husband, a daughter in front of her mother, a girl in front of her friend. A 20-year-old woman was raped in September last year at the MC College student hall when she was visiting Sylhet with her husband.

In India in 2012, a paramedical student was raped in a running bus when she was returning home with a friend from the movies. Her friend had first been beaten up and tied. She was subject to unspeakable torture, gang-raped and later died. She was later dubbed as 'fearless' by the media.

A documentary, "India's Daughter", was made on the incident. There we see one of the convicted rapists saying, "Girls from proper families don't stay out after 9 at night." The defendant's lawyer was heard to say, "A woman is like a precious diamond. If anyone sees it lying by the road, some or the other will grab it up."

Unfortunately, there are many persons who have such an attitude. That is why, when reports of rape appear in the media, there is the inevitable victim blaming in the responses to the news. The comments include 'why will women go out so late?' 'why do these girl have to go to people's houses to teach?' 'if a woman dresses in this manner, rape is inevitable', and so on. Yes, we know the equation. A woman alone means rape. So how do we solve this equation? By staying home? Is a woman safe at home? I do not have the answer. Does anyone have the answer?

* This commentary appeared online in Prothom Alo and has been rewritten in English by Ayesha Kabir