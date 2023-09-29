Linguistic liberation: Rape as a crime against the body

It's time for us to revisit our notions of dignity and honour. We, the people of Bangladesh, sacrificed our 'honour' for the sake of freedom. We have achieved independence and become a sovereign nation. However, in 2021, in this era of independence and freedom, a report submitted to the High Court by the IGP's office reveals a staggering truth: a total of 26,695 rape cases were filed across the country in the last five years. These numbers are as follows: 4,331 cases in 2016, 4,683 in 2017, 4,695 in 2018, 6,766 in 2019, and 6,220 lodged until October 2020 (source: The Daily Star, March 3, 2021). If we perform a basic arithmetic calculation, the total number of filed cases amounts to 261,811. This figure surpasses the sacrifices made for our freedom. It's important to note that these numbers are not entirely accurate, as they are projections. Moreover, many victims choose not to report their cases, primarily due to concerns related to their so-called dignity and honour. Quoting some statements from Al Jazeera’s covered story: "I'm alive but not living': Survivors of Bangladesh's rape crisis" where the victim’s statement was:

“My husband won’t sleep with me, my in-laws won’t eat with me, my parents won’t have me around, and nobody in the community will acknowledge me”

“There never is any justice for people like us, why would there be? What are we even worth?”

“At the core of it, it shows me I am not seen as human”

“Now they’re restricting me from going out but they are my real abusers. Not safe to go outside but not safe to stay inside, either. How is this fair for me?”