IPI, CPJ call for charges against Rozina Islam to be dropped

The International Press Institute (IPI) and the Committee to Protect Journalists have called on the Bangladesh government to drop charges against investigative journalist Rozina Islam ahead of the next court hearing on Wednesday.

IPI, a global network of editors, media executives and leading journalists, made the call in a statement on Tuesday while CPJ, an independent non-governmental organisation that champions press freedom around the world, reiterated the call on Tuesday. Earlier, CPJ wrote a letter to law, justice, and parliamentary affairs minister Anisul Huq on 28 September last year requesting to drop legal proceedings against Prothom Alo journalist Rozina Islam and order the immediate return of items that were confiscated from her, including two cell phones, her passport, and her government-issued identity card.

“IPI urges Bangladesh to drop these completely disproportionate charges against Rozina Islam and stop harassing her,” the network’s deputy director Scott Griffen said.

IPI also joined other human rights groups in publishing a joint statement expressing concern over Rozina Islam’s lack of access to fair legal proceedings since her arrest over nine months ago.