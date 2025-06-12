UK reaffirms support for Bangladesh’s initiatives to recover siphoned off money
UK Secretary of State for business and trade and president of the Board of Trade Jonathan Reynolds has reaffirmed his country’s support for Bangladesh’s interim government’s initiatives to recover misappropriated funds siphoned off to various countries.
Reynolds made the assurance during a meeting with chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus at the British Parliament on Wednesday.
Professor Yunus highlighted the interim government’s efforts in economic recovery, particularly reforms in the banking sector, stabilisation of foreign exchange reserves, and the maintenance of macroeconomic stability.
The meeting focused on enhancing bilateral trade relations and fostering investment opportunities between the two friendly nations, said chief adviser’s deputy press secretary.
Discussions encompassed mutual interests, including strategies to boost trade and attract increased British investment in Bangladesh.
Security adviser Khalilur Rahman, special envoy to the chief adviser Lutfey Siddiqi, and SDG affairs principal coordinator Lamiya Morshed, among others, attended the meeting.
Special envoy Siddiqi proposed the initiation of a bilateral Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the UK and Bangladesh, noting that Dhaka has already started discussions on FTAs with several countries, including Japan.
UK Trade Envoy to Bangladesh Baroness Rosie Winterton and British High Commissioner to Dhaka Sarah Cooke also participated in the meeting.