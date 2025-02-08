Those involved in attacks on students will face trial: Home adviser 

Home affairs adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury has said the individuals involved in attacks on students in Gazipur will be held on trial.

He made the statement while talking to the media at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH)on Saturday, after visiting the injured who are receiving treatment at the hospital.

Meanwhile, Asaduzzaman, director of the DMCH, told Prothom Alo that a total of 11 people were taken to the hospital for their injuries sustained from attacks in Gazipur. Four were released after providing first aid, while seven are now admitted at the hospital.