Huge wealth of Tarique Siddique and his wife found

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has uncovered information of a huge amount of properties of Tarique Ahmed Siddique, ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s security affairs adviser, and his wife Shahid Siddique, scattered in Dhaka, Narayanganj and Gazipur.

The assets include bungalows, flats and a huge amount of land.

Stating that investigation against Tarique Ahmed Siddique and his wife is still underway, the ACC officials hope to find more properties of the couple, beneficiaries of the autocratic rule of Sheikh Hasina.

The ACC officials also said that they have not yet received any information of bank accounts’ details of Tarique Ahmed Siddique and his wife.

According to the ACC documents, this security adviser to the ousted prime minister owns two bungalows in Gazipur, a seven-storied building in Dhaka’s Gulshan, four flats and share of flat in Dhaka’s Baridhara, and one-fourth share of a seven-storey building in Gazipur.

Apart from this, Tarique Ahmed Siddique and his wife have three plots in Dhaka’s Bashundhara Residential Area and around 48 bighas of land in Gazipur and Narayanganj.