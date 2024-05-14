Bangladesh, Ireland hold first ever foreign office consultations

Bangladesh and Ireland held their first-ever foreign office consultations (FOC) at the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs in Dublin on Monday.

The two countries also signed the first memorandum of understanding (MoU) on biennial consultations between the foreign ministries of Bangladesh and Ireland, said a media release issued by the Bangladesh High Commission in the UK.

Foreign secretary ambassador Masud Bin Momen led the Bangladesh delegation while his Irish counterpart secretary-general Joseph Hackett led the Ireland delegation.