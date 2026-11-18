CPD proposes Tk 18,578–Tk 24,204 wage range for garment workers
The government formed a minimum wage board for garment workers on 1 November. Two meetings have already been held.
The non-government think-tank, Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), believes that wage negotiations for workers in the readymade garment (RMG) industry should be based on a range of Tk 18,000 to Tk 24,000.
Nazneen Ahmed, executive director of the CPD, presented the findings of a report at a media briefing titled ‘Fair Wages in the RMG Sector: Issues for Consideration’, organised by the organisation on Wednesday morning.
CPD Distinguished Fellows Debapriya Bhattacharya and Mustafizur Rahman, and Head of Research Towfiqul Islam, among others, were present at the briefing.
Nazneen Ahmed said, “Considering the poverty line, the wage required for a worker should be Tk 18,578. The living wage, meanwhile, stands at Tk 24,204. Our central point is that discussions on wages should take place within the range between these two figures.”
“We believe our goal over time should be to move towards ensuring a living wage for workers. In other words, we need to ensure a wage that enables workers to maintain adequate nutrition and lead a humane and dignified life. We believe this broader objective should also be taken into account when determining wages,” she further said.
The CPD executive director added, “We would rather not use the term ‘bargaining’. Instead, we are proposing that an acceptable wage be determined within the range of Tk 18,578 to Tk 24,204 through reviews and discussions between the two parties.”
The government formed a minimum wage board for garment workers on 1 November. Two meetings have already been held.
At the second meeting, the workers’ representatives proposed a minimum monthly wage of Tk 32,000. At the third meeting, scheduled for last Monday, the employers’ side was expected to present its wage proposal, but the meeting was postponed. The next meeting is scheduled for 23 November.
Meanwhile, garment workers have been staging protests in different parts of the country for more than a month, demanding higher wages. The current minimum monthly wage for garment workers is Tk 12,500. The revised wage structure came into effect on 1 December 2023.