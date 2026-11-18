The non-government think-tank, Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), believes that wage negotiations for workers in the readymade garment (RMG) industry should be based on a range of Tk 18,000 to Tk 24,000.

Nazneen Ahmed, executive director of the CPD, presented the findings of a report at a media briefing titled ‘Fair Wages in the RMG Sector: Issues for Consideration’, organised by the organisation on Wednesday morning.

CPD Distinguished Fellows Debapriya Bhattacharya and Mustafizur Rahman, and Head of Research Towfiqul Islam, among others, were present at the briefing.