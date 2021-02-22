Is Al Jazeera anti-Awami League?

After being aired on 1 February, the documentary created much buzz in the social media, the mainstream news media and the political arena of Bangladesh.

Second part of the BBC report: Is Al Jazeera anti-AL?

Supporters of the ruling party are strongly alleging that Al Jazeera is anti-Awami League and is close to Jamaat-e-Islami.

When asked about the veracity of such allegations, producer William Thorne said that he could state with certainty the report has highlighted various irregularities and it had no political motive concerning Awami League or any other party.

He said, “We just carried out professional journalism, following information and evidence. This report is a classic example.”

Is ‘All the Prime Minister’s Men’ the result of normal investigation?

BBC asked William Thorne whether the report was the result of routine investigations of whether they had been fed the idea by any particular individual or group. In other words, was this the result of a plan?

In reply, William Thorne said this was not planned. He said, “We regularly research matters in which people are interested. People often give us documents, ideas, etc. In this particular instance, certain evidence was given to us. We scrutinised this and found the evidence to be strong. I felt this called for further research. At the outset, we didn’t start our investigations targeting Bangladesh. That was not our aim. But the information that we got, took us there.”