Al Jazeera concerned over legal steps

Qatari television Al Jazeera is anxious over the legal steps and pressures they are facing in Bangladesh over the much talked about documentary titled “All the Prime Minister’s Men”, producer of the documentary Will Thorne said while speaking with BBC Bangla.

BBC Bangla’s Masud Hasan Khan talked with producer and they published a report in BBC Bangla online on 21 February.

After being aired on 1 February, the documentary created much buzz in the social media, news media and the political arena of Bangladesh.

BBC Bangla report, first part: Why is Al-Jazeera anxious?

Thorne said legal action against those who contributed to the documentary have worried them. He said, “Action is being taken against those who contributed. The allegations brought about are serious. The important thing here is freedom of press. It’s a dangerous effort to legally challenge the revelations brought out by the investigation.”

A sedition case was filed against four persons involved with the documentary on 17 February and the Dhaka court has fixed 23 February to pronounce its order on the complaint.