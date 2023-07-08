We are not China's tail: Momen

Momen added: “Some people think we are rushing towards China, but (actually) we are not heading towards anyone.”

He called Beijing a development partner but ruled out any possibility of being exposed to “Chinese debt trap”, an idea which, he said, was propagated by some groups or ‘pundits’.

“This is a wrong perception. Some pundits say this and many believe it, especially some foreign institutions. Under no circumstance, will we fall into the Chinese debt trap”, Momen said.