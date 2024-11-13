Cargo vessel from Karachi arrives at Chittagong port for first time

A cargo vessel from Pakistan’s Karachi has arrived at Chittagong Port, the first-ever direct maritime link between the two countries.

Carrying a diverse array of goods with an estimated 2,300 TEUs of capacity, the vessel’s voyage highlights growing demand for direct trade between the two countries, said a press release on Wednesday.

Pakistan High Commissioner to Bangladesh Syed Ahmed Maroof termed the direct shipping route a major step forward in enhancing bilateral trade and business ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh besides boosting a more integrated and trade network across the region.

He said that the initiative will not only accelerate the existing trade flows but also promote new opportunities for businesses on both sides.