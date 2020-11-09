Islamic Foundation urges Muslims to wear masks at mosques

In an effort to tackle the possible second wave of COVID-19, the Islamic Foundation on Monday urged Muslims to wear masks before coming to mosques to offer prayers, reports UNB.

It made the request a day after the government directed people of all faiths to wear masks while visiting places of worship across the country apprehending a second wave of the COVID-19 might hit Bangladesh during winter.

The Islamic Foundation also asked the mosque management committee, Imams, Khatibs, and teachers to take necessary steps in this regard.