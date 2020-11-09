Islamic Foundation urges Muslims to wear masks at mosques

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka

In an effort to tackle the possible second wave of COVID-19, the Islamic Foundation on Monday urged Muslims to wear masks before coming to mosques to offer prayers, reports UNB.

It made the request a day after the government directed people of all faiths to wear masks while visiting places of worship across the country apprehending a second wave of the COVID-19 might hit Bangladesh during winter.

The Islamic Foundation also asked the mosque management committee, Imams, Khatibs, and teachers to take necessary steps in this regard.

Advertisement

It also directed to ensure that devotees enter mosques wearing masks, announce the directives through mosque loudspeaker before the prayers, hang banners about the matter, and follow health guidelines before entering mosques.

All places of worship have been requested to announce the directives regularly through their loudspeakers or megaphones, it added.

On 25 October, the government made wearing masks mandatory for seeking services.

More News

Everyone's interests must be ensured in interoperability

Clockwise: Ahsan H Mansur, Deb Dulal Roy, Tohurul Hasan, Tania Haque

Bangladesh sees 25 more COVID-19 deaths, 1683 cases

Bangladesh sees 25 more COVID-19 deaths, 1683 cases

Digital healthcare, Shakti Foundation launch new digital health centres for women

Digital healthcare, Shakti Foundation launch new digital health centres for women

HC provides convict conditional probation option in a landmark verdict

HC provides convict conditional probation option in a landmark verdict