Govt enforces zero-tolerance on communal attacks, orders arrests

The interim government on Saturday reiterated its zero-tolerance policy towards any communal attacks in the country, stressing that the police have been ordered to arrest culprits.

"The government has also announced that it would compensate the victims. The interim government attaches the highest importance to the establishment of human rights in the country irrespective of creed, colour, ethnicity, sex and gender," said chief adviser's deputy press secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder while sharing a policy report.

Police have set up a WhatsApp to receive allegations of communal violence, he said, adding that they maintain continuous contact with the minority community leaders.