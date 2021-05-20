“It is very unfortunate, the foreign ministry will have to face the issue”

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Thursday said the arrest of journalist Rozina Islam is very unfortunate and the foreign ministry will have to face the issue on an international level.

Momen was talking to journalists at a briefing at the state guest house Padma in the afternoon following a meeting with the South Korean ambassador.

Asked if the incident of Rozina’s arrest has tarnished the image of the government, Momen said, “It's very unfortunate. The government of Sheikh Hasina is a media-friendly one. We never bar the media. We have nothing to hide. The health ministry should have managed this.