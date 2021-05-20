“It is very unfortunate, the foreign ministry will have to face the issue”

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Thursday said the arrest of journalist Rozina Islam is very unfortunate and the foreign ministry will have to face the issue on an international level.
Momen was talking to journalists at a briefing at the state guest house Padma in the afternoon following a meeting with the South Korean ambassador.
Asked if the incident of Rozina’s arrest has tarnished the image of the government, Momen said, “It's very unfortunate. The government of Sheikh Hasina is a media-friendly one. We never bar the media. We have nothing to hide. The health ministry should have managed this.
“The image of the government is being tarnished because of some people and, as foreign ministry, we will have to face this. Many will raise questions. We don't want such incidents," Momen said.
He also said he does not want to make any comment over the incident as it is under trial.
Momen said he hopes no such incidents happen in future.
The foreign minister appreciated the media for unearthing many stories of graft in recent times.
He said the government took steps in every incident.
“You helped the government a lot by doing that (unearthing graft)," he added.