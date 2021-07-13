Bangladesh

It’s been a long stretch in the foreign service for Rezina Ahmed

Rezina Ahmed, Bangladesh high commissioner to Mauritius
Bangladesh at present has nine women diplomats serving as ambassadors in various countries around the world and also at a secretary level in the foreign ministry. Prothom Alo has spoken to all nine.

This is all about Rezina Ahmed, the Bangladesh high commissioner to Mauritius.

After a stint of a few years at the NGO BRAC, Rezina Ahmed joined the foreign ministry. Eight others joined the foreign cadre along with her at the time, but she was the only woman.

Being married with children didn’t make things easy. In fact, she even wondered whether she would continue as a diplomat or drop it all. But her batch mates were very supportive. Sensing her dilemma, one of her batch mates made her feel so much better by saying, “Why will you leave us? You are ‘shaat bhai Champa’, one sister among seven brothers!” That colleague is no more.

All said and done, Rezina was still on the verge of giving up her career. She spoke about this to the former foreign secretary Mijarul Quayes, who has now passed away and was in the admin section at the time.

He said, “No need to be so anxious. Forget about this for now. We will discuss it later.”

And that is how it has been such a long stretch for Rezina in the foreign service!

