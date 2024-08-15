Rooppur power plant construction may be delayed: Russian ambassador

The Russian ambassador said, "I can understand that there may be somewhat of a delay in the construction process of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plan, given the present circumstances. However, the delay will not be too long."

The Russian foreign minister in December last year had remarked that the US may create an "Arab Spring-like" situation in Bangladesh. Is the recent student uprising that "Bangla Spring"?

In reply to this question that was posed to him, Russian ambassador Alexander Manatytskiy replied, "I have no such information. If you have such information, you may share it with us.