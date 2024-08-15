Rooppur power plant construction may be delayed: Russian ambassador
Russian ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander Manatytskiy has said that under the present circumstances, there may be some delay in the construction process of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant.
He said this while speaking to journalists after paying a courtesy call on the foreign affairs advisor Md Touhid Hossain today, Thursday."
The Russian ambassador said, "I can understand that there may be somewhat of a delay in the construction process of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plan, given the present circumstances. However, the delay will not be too long."
The Russian foreign minister in December last year had remarked that the US may create an "Arab Spring-like" situation in Bangladesh. Is the recent student uprising that "Bangla Spring"?
In reply to this question that was posed to him, Russian ambassador Alexander Manatytskiy replied, "I have no such information. If you have such information, you may share it with us.