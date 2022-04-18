IUB organises campaign to raise awareness about menstrual health

The Media and Communication department at Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) has organised a two-week campaign to raise awareness about menstrual health.

The campaign titled "Laal er Katha", roughly translated as ‘story of red’, aims to highlight the importance of menstrual health and why the taboo against this needs to be broken, says a press release.

Although menstruation is a natural and crucial part of a woman’s life, it is often stigmatised in our society.