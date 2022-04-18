IUB organises campaign to raise awareness about menstrual health

Under the supervision of faculty members Raiyana Rahman and Refat Ara Jerin, students from two courses conducted a number of activities online and offline platforms around IUB. Content was created and posted on social media to raise awareness about menstruation highlighting topics centering around Ramadan, PMS, Period Tax, etc.
An audiovisual team interviewed IUB students to gauge the nature of public opinion regarding menstruation and developing humorous but informative video skits. Offline activities included sticking posters around the campus and handing out brochures and stickers, the press release adds.
The campaign officially concluded with an on-campus event on the ground floor of IUB, where students recited poems and arranged interactive games and musical performances.
The event took place after a "Red March" in which students gathered to rally in favour of destigmatizing menstruation.