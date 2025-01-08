Tarique Rahman drives Khaleda Zia to hospital from airport

Tarique Rahman has driven his mother Khaleda Zia to a hospital in central London, immediately after her flight landed at the Heathrow airport.

He started from the airport at 10:15 am (local time) and reached the hospital around 11:00 am, accompanied by his wife Zubaida Rahman.

Khaleda Zia will receive advanced treatment there as she has long been suffering from various health complications, including liver cirrhosis, kidney and heart-related ailment, diabetes, and arthritis.