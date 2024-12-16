‘National Consensus Building Commission’ to be formed soon: Chief Adviser
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus Monday said the government will form a ‘National Consensus Building Commission’ soon with the chiefs of six reform commissions.
“The interim government has formed six reform commissions in the first phase and I hope they will submit their final reports soon. We are moving towards establishing a ‘National Consensus Building Commission’ with the chairmen of these six commissions,” he said while addressing the nation marking the Victory Day.
Dr Yunus said the task of the new commission will be to identify all the issues on which consensus can be established by exchanging views with all stakeholders, including political parties, and to provide recommendations for implementation of these issues.
“Since establishing a national consensus is a very important responsibility of the interim government, I (chief adviser) will serve as the chairman of this commission. Professor Ali Riaz will serve as the vice-chairman of this commission,” he stated.
Mentioning that the commission can co-opt new members if it deems necessary, the chief adviser hoped that the National Consensus Building Commission will be able to start working next month after receiving the final reports of these first six commissions.
The first task of this new commission, he said, will be to quickly create consensus on all the issues that are necessary for holding elections and to finalise the advice on when elections can be held after holding discussion with all concerned.
Muhammad Yunus expressed apart from organising elections and reforms, the people have entrusted the interim government with many responsibilities including recovering the economy and improving living standards of the people.
“We got a devastated economy from the fascist government. Our foreign exchange reserves hit rock bottom,” he said.
After assuming office by the interim government, the export earnings in November 2024 were US$ 4.12 billion, which is 15.63 per cent more than the previous month.
Overall, exports reached US$ 16.11 billion during the July-November period of 2024, he informed the nation.
The export earnings in the same period last year were US$ 14.34 billion, he said, adding that the growth in export earnings in this quarter as compared to the same period last year was 12.34 per cent.
“Foreign exchange reserves have reached US$ 19 billion. Through all these, our economy has started to turn around. The situation is improving,” said the chief adviser.
Terming the garment workers as one of the driving forces of the Bangladesh economy, he said the interim government decided to increase their annual wages by 9 per cent after holding talks with the labor unions and the owners, considering the issue of inflation.
The government is working sincerely to control inflation, he said, adding, “There is no hesitation in admitting that we have not yet achieved the desired success in this regard.”
However, he expressed his belief that inflation will come down soon.
Noting that in the last few months, the prices of some products have increased in the market, he said the government is trying to reduce the prices of goods by increasing supply, reducing duty on imports, reducing the influence of middlemen and through market supervision.
Extortion in the transport sector has not been completely stopped yet, he said, adding, “If it is possible, we hope that the prices of goods will come down further. We sympathise with your suffering. However, we know that the government’s job is not just to express sympathy. We are making every effort to reduce your suffering.”
The chief adviser sought everyone’s cooperation to keep commodity prices affordable in the upcoming holy month of Ramadan.
“We have already talked to the traders. They have promised us that there will be no shortage of supply of goods in the market,” he said.
If anyone tries to create an artificial crisis for the sake of excessive profit, the government will take strict action against him or her, he said.
“We are working to launch an alternative agricultural market to stop the influence of the market syndicate,” he said.
About stability in the banking sector, the chief adviser said the country’s economy was in a state of fragile when the interim government assumed power.
This situation has changed significantly in the last four months and confidence and discipline are returning to the banking system, he said, adding that no bank needs to be closed.
Referring to the white paper on the country’s economy, Dr Yunus said the committee formed to prepare a “White Paper” on the state of economy and the committee submitted its report.
He said the 12-member committee, led by eminent economist Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya, presented a 400-page report depicting how the fascist government destroyed the country’s economy.
Citing a report of British newspaper – The Guardian, he said the ousted forces siphoned off a huge amount of money aboard and they are spending the money now to return home after creating chaos in the country.
Muhammad Yunus said his government has formed 15 commissions, including the Commission on Enforced Disappearances, to carry out reforms in various sectors and these commissions are working with full enthusiasm.
The Commission on Enforced Disappearances officially presented its first interim report recently, he added.
Speaking about the trial for the July-August massacre, the chief adviser stated that the trial of the fallen dictator and her allies involved in the massacre is progressing.
For this, the International Criminal Tribunal Act was amended, he mentioned.
To ensure transparency in the trial process, the accused have been given the opportunity to appoint foreign lawyers, he said, adding that they will get all kinds of opportunities to defend themselves during the trial.
The trial process has been kept open to journalists, human rights activists and other observers, while anyone will have the opportunity to record any part of the trial, he added.
The chief adviser said ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan recently met him and agreed to provide training to ICT prosecutors and other staff, and promised to help make the ICT international standards.
“Separately, I informed him that we will file a case against the genocide perpetrators with the International Criminal Court (ICC) for crimes against humanity,” he said.
Lauding the role of women in the mass uprising, he said the women of this country played one of the strongest roles in the July revolution.
“Our girls stood like the Himalayas in front of the deadly weapons of the fascist forces,” he said.
Women regardless of professions and age, including college and university students, teachers, guardians, employees and workers, played a remarkable role in this movement, he added.
Professor Yunus said this year, on Begum Rokeya Day, there was a large-scale discussion on the sacrifice and role of women in the movement across the country.
He said the interim government has formed a women’s affairs reform commission to protect women’s rights and it will soon submit their report.
The chief adviser said President of Timor-Leste José Ramos-Horta, who is also Nobel Peace Laureate, has come to Dhaka to join the celebration of Bangladesh’s 54th Victory Day.
On behalf of the nation, he congratulated the Timor-Leste president for joining the national festival of Bangladesh.
Yunus said a few days ago, 19 diplomats of the European Union (EU) held a meeting with him in Dhaka, which was a historical event, and they assured that they were ready to provide all-out support and cooperation for Bangladesh.
The EU delegation, he said, was informed about the reform initiatives taken by the interim government and democratic electoral process, while they expressed their full support to the government.