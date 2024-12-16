‘National Consensus Building Commission’ to be formed soon: Chief Adviser

Mentioning that the commission can co-opt new members if it deems necessary, the chief adviser hoped that the National Consensus Building Commission will be able to start working next month after receiving the final reports of these first six commissions.

The first task of this new commission, he said, will be to quickly create consensus on all the issues that are necessary for holding elections and to finalise the advice on when elections can be held after holding discussion with all concerned.

Muhammad Yunus expressed apart from organising elections and reforms, the people have entrusted the interim government with many responsibilities including recovering the economy and improving living standards of the people.

“We got a devastated economy from the fascist government. Our foreign exchange reserves hit rock bottom,” he said.

After assuming office by the interim government, the export earnings in November 2024 were US$ 4.12 billion, which is 15.63 per cent more than the previous month.

Overall, exports reached US$ 16.11 billion during the July-November period of 2024, he informed the nation.

The export earnings in the same period last year were US$ 14.34 billion, he said, adding that the growth in export earnings in this quarter as compared to the same period last year was 12.34 per cent.

“Foreign exchange reserves have reached US$ 19 billion. Through all these, our economy has started to turn around. The situation is improving,” said the chief adviser.