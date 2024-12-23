Rumor Scanner debunks news regarding sanctions on army, Hasina's return

Discussions on the International Court of Justice and sending a peacekeeping team to Bangladesh had been in the media news several times recently. Last September, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session at the UN headquarters in New York, International Criminal Court (ICC) Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan called on Chief Adviser Dr. Muhammad Yunus.

At that time, Dr. Yunus wanted to know about the process of filing a case against those responsible for the genocide during the July-August revolution at the ICC.

According to a news report in the Daily Star last November, a complaint was filed with the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, accusing former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, her cabinet and associates of crimes against humanity.

Earlier, in early November, a complaint was filed against Dr. Muhammad Yunus and 62 others in the International Criminal Court under Article 15 of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

This complaint was filed by former mayor of Sylhet City Corporation Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury, barrister and solicitor Nijhum Majumder, barrister Monirul Islam Manju and chairman of “Gov Wise Limited” S Shakir Uddin.

A review of these news reports shows that although the current government and the previous Awami League government are mentioned in these complaints, no information related to the Bangladesh Army was found in these complaints.

As a result, it is pointless to receive a letter from this court to the Bangladesh Army without any complaint or case.

No such information has been received from other media outlets except Kaler Kantho.

On the other hand, earlier this month, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of India spoke in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly session demanding the sending of UN peacekeeping forces to Bangladesh.

She later explained this statement. Calling for talks to resolve the ongoing tension between India and Bangladesh, she said, "I said this because whenever there is unrest or peace is disturbed in a country, the UN has its own peacekeeping force, which consists of people from different countries around the world. They are called peacekeepers. When there was chaos in Sri Lanka too, peacekeepers came. So if relations with India (Bangladesh) have deteriorated significantly, then India can tell the UN to send your peacekeeping force. At least so that people can get security."

However, no news about the UN's statement on this issue was found in the domestic and international media.

Therefore, the claims using the Kaler Kantho logo about the international ban on the army and Hasina's return to the country are completely false, Rumor Scanner concluded.