Quota reform: Students take position at Gulistan, police put up barricade

Protesting students seeking reasonable quota reform in government jobs have taken positions in front of Gulistan Shopping Complex in the capital.

As part of their previously declared programme, the students are trying to move towards Bangabhaban.

However, the police put up a barricade in front of them and a huge number of police are deployed there.

A 10 member delegation of the protesting students was supposed to go to Bangabhaban to submit a memorandum to the president.

This mass march started under the banner of ‘anti-discrimination student movement’ from the Dhaka University central library premises around 12:00 pm today, Sunday. Students began gathering in front of the library with processions even before 11:00 am.