Eight pirates arrested after reaching coast with ransom: Somali media

Somali pirates have freed Bangladeshi ship MV Abdullah along with its 23 crew members, around 32 days after it was held hostage by the pirates from the Indian Ocean.

The pirates left the ship with ransom at around 12:08 am local time on Saturday. Now the country’s police have apprehended at least eight pirates on the East Coast of Puntland, a federal state in Northern Somalia, reports news media Garowe Online.

"A high-ranking officer from Puntland Police Force informed Garowe Online that they have apprehended 8 members of the pirate group holding the Bangladesh-flagged ship MV Abdullah. It has not been confirmed whether the ransom money paid to the pirates was recovered during the operation," reports the Somali media.