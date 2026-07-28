Focus on renewable energy to lessen pressure on fossil fuel: Iqbal Hassan Mahmood

The minister then went on to detail plans for rooftop solar power generation to reduce fossil fuel import and promote environment-friendly energy. A private-to-private arrangement, much in the manner of Wi-fi or cable services to households, is being considered. Another larger scale plan underway is for connecting solar-power generated energy to a grid. He said the government could provide land for investors to set up solar panels.

During an interactive session with the participants of the roundtable, the minister said that after time allowed for trial and error, they hoped that the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant would be able to provide electricity by September or October this year. However, due to planning glitches made in the past, there remained a grid problem.

Coming to the point of gas exploration, he said BAPEX would be setting up two rigs for onshore exploration as it was not equipped to go to the sea. Talks were on with foreign companies regarding offshore gas exploration.

In reply to another question about loss and waste in the power sector, Iqbal Hassan Mahmood said, "Unfortunately wastage is a part of our history. It is simply theft." When he had been energy minister in a past term, he had reduced system loss from 12 per cent to 9 per cent. Now it is said to be 7 per cent, but he thinks it is probably more. "We are trying to rethink distribution. Distribution should not be the business of the government. The system loss would be much less if the distribution was privatised." He pointed to the examples of Kolkata and Mumbai where distribution had been privatised. In Delhi , system loss had been 22 per cent but was slashed to 4 per cent after distribution was handed over to the private sector, he said.