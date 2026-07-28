New gas connections for industries put on hold for now

Average domestic gas production in Bangladesh is declining by more than 150 million cubic feet per day each year. Even imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) have failed to make up the shortfall. Whenever imports are disrupted for any reason, the gas shortage worsens.

The shortage has been affecting power generation and industrial production on a regular basis. Meanwhile, demand for gas continues to rise. Against this backdrop, the government will not provide new gas connections to industries for the time being.

On 14 July, the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources sent a letter to the chairman of Bangladesh Oil, Gas and Mineral Corporation (Petrobangla). The letter said that production from domestic gas fields is declining.

At the same time, LNG imports remain constrained by the country's two floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU)-based facilities. As a result, granting new gas connections to industries is not being considered at this time.

An FSRU (Floating Storage and Regasification Unit) stores imported LNG and converts it into natural gas for supply through the pipeline network. Bangladesh has two such floating terminals in the sea off Maheshkhali in Cox's Bazar. Together, they have a gas supply capacity of 1.1 billion cubic feet per day, with a maximum supply of 1.05 billion cubic feet per day.