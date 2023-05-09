Renowned economist Nurul Islam passes away

Renowned economist professor Nurul Islam has passed away.
He, former deputy chairman of the first planning commission, breathed his last around 12:00 pm local time in Washington DC of the United States.
Adnan Morshed, professor of Catholic University of America in Washington, confirmed the news of his demise to Prothom Alo at 6:30pm on Tuesday.
Professor Nurul Islam was serving the duty of emeritus fellow of the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI). He joined the institute in 1987 as senior policy adviser to the director general.
In his long professional career, he served as director general of the economic and social development department of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations.
Besides, he was the teacher of economics department of Dhaka University and made the chairman of Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS).
Professor Nurul Islam achieved PhD from Harvard University after completing bachelor and masters in economics from Dhaka University.