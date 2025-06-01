Appellate Division overturns verdict declaring Jamaat’s registration illegal
The Appellate Division has cancelled the High Court verdict that had declared the registration of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami as a political party illegal.
A four-member bench of the Appellate Division, headed by Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed, delivered the verdict on Sunday.
Earlier, on 14 May, the Appellate Division heard the party’s appeal and fixed 1 June for announcing the verdict.
In 2009, Syed Rezaul Haque Chandpuri and 25 others filed a writ petition challenging the validity of Jamaat’s registration as a political party by the Election Commission.
After the final hearing of the petition, a three-member larger bench of the High Court delivered a majority verdict on 1 August 2013, declaring Jamaat’s registration illegal.
At the same time, the court granted a certificate allowing appeal against the verdict, which was converted into a formal appeal later that year.
Jamaat also filed a regular leave to appeal—an application seeking permission to appeal—against the High Court ruling in 2013.