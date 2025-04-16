Jamaat wants election before next Ramadan
Jamaat-e-Islami has demanded that the next national election be held before the month of Ramadan in 2026, citing potential adversities related to monsoon, cyclone, and other natural disasters.
Shafiqur Rahman, ameer (chief) of the party, made the demand while talking to the media after his meeting with Nicole Chulick, the visiting US deputy assistant secretary of state for South and Central Asia, on Wednesday.
The meeting took place at the residence of the deputy chief of mission of the US embassy in Dhaka. The Jamaat ameer was accompanied by the party’s secretary general Mia Golam Parwar.
“The government’s chief adviser has said elections would be held within December this year or June next year. We want to see whether he maintains his commitment,” the Jamaat ameer said in response to questions from journalists.
He added, “Our view is – it (the election) must be held before Ramadan. If we wait until June, there will be monsoon, different sorts of storms and other natural disasters, giving rise to fear of uncertainty over the election. That is why we want the elections before Ramadan.”
Subject to the sighting of the moon, Ramadan is expected to begin after 16 February in 2026.
Regarding the meeting with the US diplomat, the Jamaat leader said a range of issues were discussed during the meeting, including the current political situation, reform proposals, the election, regional politics, women's and labor rights, and the rights of minorities.
“We spoke openly about these issues,” Shafiqur Rahman told reporters.
He also noted that they urged the US to reconsider the 37 per cent reciprocal tariffs on exports to the US. “We requested them that our country is going through a critical time and we hope they will facilitate cooperation for us,” he added.
Shafiqur Rahman also demanded a fair trial for Awami League.