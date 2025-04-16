Jamaat wants election before next Ramadan

The meeting took place at the residence of the deputy chief of mission of the US embassy in Dhaka. The Jamaat ameer was accompanied by the party’s secretary general Mia Golam Parwar.

“The government’s chief adviser has said elections would be held within December this year or June next year. We want to see whether he maintains his commitment,” the Jamaat ameer said in response to questions from journalists.

He added, “Our view is – it (the election) must be held before Ramadan. If we wait until June, there will be monsoon, different sorts of storms and other natural disasters, giving rise to fear of uncertainty over the election. That is why we want the elections before Ramadan.”