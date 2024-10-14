None to be arrested or harassed for involvement in July mass uprising: Home ministry

The home ministry has said no one would be arrested or harassed in cases filed from 15 July to 8 August for involvement in the mass uprising that saw the Awami League government stepping down after 15 years.

The ministry said this in a statement published today, Monday.

The statement reads, "A new journey towards building a discrimination-free new Bangladesh has started through the fall of the autocratic fascist government by the student-people mass uprising on 5 August.”