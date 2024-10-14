None to be arrested or harassed for involvement in July mass uprising: Home ministry
The home ministry has said no one would be arrested or harassed in cases filed from 15 July to 8 August for involvement in the mass uprising that saw the Awami League government stepping down after 15 years.
The ministry said this in a statement published today, Monday.
The statement reads, "A new journey towards building a discrimination-free new Bangladesh has started through the fall of the autocratic fascist government by the student-people mass uprising on 5 August.”
“The student-people, who actively worked staying at the field level to make the mass-uprising a success, would not face any case, arrest or harassment for the incidents regarding the mass uprising that took place from 15 July to 8 August last,” the statement said.
The home ministry asked the relevant authorities to maintain highest level of cautiousness in this regard.
It also asked the concerned officials to remain alert so that no one could take advantage by means of false information.