Dhaka urges all to respect people's sovereign will in matters relating to elections
Reacting to India's remarks on Bangladesh affairs, chief adviser's press secretary Shafiqul Alam on Tuesday said eections are entirely Bangladesh's internal matter and urged all to respect the sovereign will of its people in matters relating to elections.
"We urge all to respect the sovereign will of our people in matters relating to elections," he told UNB while responding to a question.
Asked about his reaction to India's comments on banning Bangladesh Awami League, Alam said they have witnessed how Awami League completely destroyed the country’s democratic fabric, severely squeezed the political space and compromised sovereignty during its 15-year long tyrannical and kleptocratic rule.
"The wounds caused by the crimes against humanity perpetrated by this party are still fresh," the press secretary said.
He said, "I have already said that the ban on activities of this party is necessary to protect national security and sovereignty, ensure the safety of July Movement activists and safeguard plaintiffs and witnesses of the International Crimes Tribunal."
As for elections, Alam said they recall how Awami League repeatedly resorted to grossly farcical elections and caused irreparable damages to our electoral processes and institutions.
"We are engaged in a reform process to rebuild our democratic system," he said.