Dhaka urges all to respect people's sovereign will in matters relating to elections

Reacting to India's remarks on Bangladesh affairs, chief adviser's press secretary Shafiqul Alam on Tuesday said eections are entirely Bangladesh's internal matter and urged all to respect the sovereign will of its people in matters relating to elections.

"We urge all to respect the sovereign will of our people in matters relating to elections," he told UNB while responding to a question.

Asked about his reaction to India's comments on banning Bangladesh Awami League, Alam said they have witnessed how Awami League completely destroyed the country’s democratic fabric, severely squeezed the political space and compromised sovereignty during its 15-year long tyrannical and kleptocratic rule.