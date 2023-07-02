Fertiliser prices increased by 105pc since Russia-Ukraine war: Study   

According to a new study conducted by the international humanitarian organisation ActionAid, the cost of food, fuel, and fertiliser in some of the world's most vulnerable communities has escalated due to the food and energy crisis, which is attributed to the Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, said a press release.

The cost of living in Bangladesh has gone up across multiple parameters, hitting the marginalised communities the hardest, the report suggests. The report found that in Bangladesh, price of fertiliser has increased by 105 per cent, sugar's price by 60 per cent, petrol's price by 47 per cent, and sanitary pads by 23 per cent.

As a result, communities are facing multiple challenges, particularly women, girls and children have, who been hit hard. They are compromising on their education, nutrition, and on the health.