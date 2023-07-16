Int’l community urged to make adequate financial contributions until repatriation

The UN Human Rights Council has called upon the international community to continue to make adequate financial contributions for the people of forcibly displaced Rohingya community, temporarily sheltered in Bangladesh, to avoid the irreversibility of the devastating impact of measures such as the ration reductions by the World Food Programme (WFP) until they return to Rakhine State in Myanmar.

It also called upon states and other stakeholders that have not yet contributed to burden and responsibility-sharing to do so, with a view to broadening the support base, in a spirit of international solidarity and cooperation, and acknowledges and expresses appreciation for the efforts of the Bangladesh government to provide humanitarian assistance to the displaced Rohingya Muslims and other minorities thus far.