Wheat market shows signs of recovery

Over the past decade or so, food habits have undergone a significant change in Bangladesh, from the lower income families to the upper classes. Ruti (flat bread) is being eaten for breakfast, rice for lunch and many have ruti again for dinner, instead of rice. These changed eating habits pushed up wheat exports from 1.4 million (14 lakh) tonnes to 7.5 million (75 lakh) tonnes in the 2020-21 financial year. Bangladesh has become the fifth highest wheat importing country in the world.

The Russia-Ukraine war, however, made an impact on the world wheat market from April this year and prices shot up. Bangladesh's wheat import came to a halt from its main sources, Russia, Ukraine and, most recently, India. In the 2021-22 financial year, Bangladesh only managed to import 4 million (40 lakhs) of wheat.

Now, however, a glimmer of hope has arisen with wheat prices falling in the world market. On Friday, Russia and Ukraine signed a historic agreement regarding the export of food grain, including wheat. As a result of this agreement, signed in Turkey, Russia will relax its blockade of the Black Sea so that Ukraine can export its food grain through that route.