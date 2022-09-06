10 million vaccines near expiration date

About 10 million doses of Covid vaccine kept in store by the government are about to expire. The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) couldn’t administer them due to the lack of people interested in taking the vaccine. The vaccines are manufactured by Sinovac of China.

The government is reluctant to accept about another 10 million vaccines of Sinovac now. Doubts have arisen over whether the vaccines bought through global vaccination initiative COVAX will be refunded, if they are not accepted.

DGHS officials on condition of anonymity said, vaccines brought under COVAX have cost US$4.5 to 5.5 a dose. At that rate, the price of 20 million vaccine doses stands at Tk 9 billion.

When asked, DGHS director general Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam told Prothom Alo recently, the reluctance to accept 11 million vaccine doses is true. However, he said he doesn’t know anything concerning the vaccines in stock expiring.