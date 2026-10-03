Measles symptoms claim 8 more lives, death toll reaches 1,122

Eight more people have died with measles symptoms across the country in the past 24 hours, according to the Directorate General of Health Services’ (DGHS) regular measles report released on Saturday.

The report said the deaths occurred between 8:00 am on Friday and 8:00 am on Saturday. This brings the number of deaths with measles symptoms since 15 March to 1,020. Another 102 people have died from confirmed measles. The total number of deaths stands at 1,122.