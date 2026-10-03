Measles symptoms claim 8 more lives, death toll reaches 1,122
Eight more people have died with measles symptoms across the country in the past 24 hours, according to the Directorate General of Health Services’ (DGHS) regular measles report released on Saturday.
The report said the deaths occurred between 8:00 am on Friday and 8:00 am on Saturday. This brings the number of deaths with measles symptoms since 15 March to 1,020. Another 102 people have died from confirmed measles. The total number of deaths stands at 1,122.
The DGHS’s regular statistics do not provide age-specific data. Epidemiologists say measles can affect people of all ages, but children are more likely to be affected. During an outbreak, all deaths involving measles symptoms are considered measles-related deaths.
According to today’s DGHS report, a further 1,109 people developed measles symptoms across the country in the past 24 hours. Since 15 March, the number of people who have developed measles symptoms has reached 195,197.
According to DGHS data, 43 new confirmed measles cases were identified across the country in the past 24 hours. Since 15 March, a total of 21,666 people have been diagnosed with measles.
Since 15 March, 173,024 people with measles symptoms have been admitted to hospitals. Of them, 167,756 have recovered and been discharged.
The DGHS report said no one died from confirmed measles in the past 24 hours. All eight people who died with measles symptoms were from Dhaka division.