‘Someone picked up the call and said, your son is dead’

‘Someone picked the call to my son’s mobile phone, saying your son is dead. Then I didn't even know I had reached Dhaka from Sandwip crossing the rough sea. I don’t want justice from anyone for killing my son, I would only seek justice from Allah…’

Bereft Mahabuber Rahman thus expressed his reaction. He is father of Mahamudur Rahman (Saikat) who was killed by police firing at Nurjahan Road in Mohammadpur centering quota reform protest on 19 July.

On Friday, Mahabuber Rahman showed his son’s pet named ‘Putu’ at his residence.

‘This is just an animal; this kitten has almost forsaken all food since the death of my son. It sits silently on the chair of my son.’