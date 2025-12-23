We want to shed the stigma and hold a proper election: CEC
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin has said that the Election Commission (EC) is being held collectively responsible for failing to organise free and fair elections and for destroying the electoral system.
The CEC said, “We want to be free from this stigma. We want to remove this stain. We want to prove that we can conduct a proper and credible election. This is possible only through the rule of law.”
He made the remarks in his opening address at the inauguration of an election management briefing at the Nirbachan Bhaban in Agargaon area of the capital today, Tuesday morning.
At the event, the CEC briefed divisional commissioners, police commissioners, deputy inspectors general (DIGs), deputy commissioners, superintendents of police, and regional election officers on election management.
In order to ensure a fair 13th national parliamentary election and referendum, the CEC instructed returning officers and field administration officials to uphold the rule of law. He said that the rule of law means applying the law equally to everyone.
Addressing administrative and police officials, the CEC said, “We are standing at a decisive moment in time. You are aware of the country’s situation, and I do not need to explain it. At this crucial moment, the responsibility that has fallen upon us, if we fail to discharge it properly, we will not be able to answer to future generations.”