Overall law and order situation under control: EC

Despite concerns among political parties following the murder of potential candidate Sharif Osman Hadi, the Election Commission (EC) believes that the overall law and order situation in the country remains under control.

Speaking to newspersons today, Sunday, after a meeting of the EC with the three service chiefs, Election Commissioner Brigadier General Abul Fazal Md Sanaullah (Retd.) said, “There are internal disputes within parties and conflicts among multiple parties. But overall, if we assess the situation, law and order is certainly under control.”

On 12 December, the day after the schedule for the 13th parliamentary election and the referendum was announced, confirming 12 February as the polling date, Sharif Osman Hadi, convener of Inqilab Moncho, was shot and injured in Dhaka. Although Hadi, who was shot in the head, was taken to Singapore, he could not be saved. He passed away last Thursday. He had been campaigning to stand as an independent candidate in Dhaka–8.

After Hadi was shot, various parties, including the BNP, expressed concern over the safety of candidates. On the day after Hadi’s burial, today, Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Mia Md. Golam Porwar said that candidates in all 300 constituencies are now worried about their personal safety.