Overall law and order situation under control: EC
Despite concerns among political parties following the murder of potential candidate Sharif Osman Hadi, the Election Commission (EC) believes that the overall law and order situation in the country remains under control.
Speaking to newspersons today, Sunday, after a meeting of the EC with the three service chiefs, Election Commissioner Brigadier General Abul Fazal Md Sanaullah (Retd.) said, “There are internal disputes within parties and conflicts among multiple parties. But overall, if we assess the situation, law and order is certainly under control.”
On 12 December, the day after the schedule for the 13th parliamentary election and the referendum was announced, confirming 12 February as the polling date, Sharif Osman Hadi, convener of Inqilab Moncho, was shot and injured in Dhaka. Although Hadi, who was shot in the head, was taken to Singapore, he could not be saved. He passed away last Thursday. He had been campaigning to stand as an independent candidate in Dhaka–8.
After Hadi was shot, various parties, including the BNP, expressed concern over the safety of candidates. On the day after Hadi’s burial, today, Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Mia Md. Golam Porwar said that candidates in all 300 constituencies are now worried about their personal safety.
The Election Commission believes that while it aimed to conduct the election in a festive atmosphere, the murder of Osman Hadi has disrupted that plan. However, Sanaullah said, “Those who want to disturb our celebration will fail. The festive atmosphere will be restored.”
The Election Commission acknowledges that the attacks on Prothom Alo and The Daily Star late on Thursday night, amid widespread anger and protests following Osman Hadi’s death, have indirectly affected the electoral environment.
Sanaullah said, “We have been assured that legal action is being taken against those who exploited public sentiment to carry out these malicious acts. Twenty individuals have already been identified, and we have been assured that they will be brought under the law.”
Regarding these incidents, including the killing of a person by burning in Mymensingh, the election commissioner said that efforts are being made to quickly bring the situation under control. The EC has identified these issues to restore public confidence, reassure people, and ensure that political parties can conduct their activities properly. In addition, the forces have been instructed to ensure that parties and candidates can carry out their activities smoothly according to the schedule.
A meeting was held at the Election Commission this afternoon to review the law and order situation ahead of the election, and to discuss joint force operations for the recovery of illegal weapons and the prevention of violent activities. The meeting was attended by the principal secretary to the chief adviser, senior secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs, principal staff officer of the Armed Forces Division, appropriate representatives of the three service chiefs, and the directors general of the BGB, Coast Guard, Ansar and VDP, DGFI, NSI, NTMC, and RAB. Also present were the additional inspector generals of police of the SB and CID, the commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), and the inspector general of the Department of Prisons.
The meeting, held in the conference room of the Election Commission secretariat, was chaired by chief election commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin. During the session, the EC sought information from law enforcement agencies regarding recent acts of sabotage. They were informed that no links had been found between these activities and the country’s mainstream political parties.
Before this meeting, Army Chief General Waqar uz Zaman, Navy Chief Admiral M Nazmul Hasan, and Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmud Khan visited the Election Commission building. They held a hour long meeting with the Chief Election Commissioner and the election commissioners.
After these two meetings, Election Commissioner Md Sanaullah held a press briefing at the Election Commission building in the afternoon with representatives of the various forces. He said that the law enforcement agencies had initially been instructed to act with a humanitarian approach. However, many people took advantage of this goodwill. As a result, the Election Commission has now issued strict instructions to the forces.
He said, “We will be humane towards those who are humane. There is no need to be humane towards those who want to engage in banditry, vandalism, disrupt the electoral environment, or try to kill my brother.”